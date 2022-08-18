The McLean County Chamber of Commerce values the investment that chamber members make in us, and we work hard to show value in everything we do.
Whether you are considering joining or want to make sure you are using all of the amazing benefits in your membership, take a look at some of our member benefits. Chamber Advantage: Anthem/Small business, Clear Path Mutual Discount, Staples and UPS discounts. As well as networking it’s not just who you know, it’s who others know. Promoting business referrals to walk in, phone or email requests. Providing visibility through various channels, such as online/print directory, social media and website.
Come grow with us at our next Chamber Membership Meeting at noon, Aug 25, at the McLean County Extension Office, 355 7tth St. in Calhoun. This month’s speaker will be Aimee Newberry from the McLean County Public Library. Advanced Drainage Systems, INC. will be sponsoring lunch from Olive Garden.
If you are not a member and would like more information, contact the McLean County chamber by phone at 270-273-9760 or via email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com
