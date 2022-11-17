It’s Small Business Season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.
Small businesses have faced extraordinary challenges these past years. From a global pandemic and business closures to implementing new ways to serve their customers with the safety of all involved, many small businesses were forced to tap into their reserves to remain open.
Our small businesses in 2022 and beyond need more than one day for us to show our support. They need an entire season!
That’s why this year we are encouraging everyone to do something big and shop local this Small Business Season.
McLean County has so many unique small businesses to shop all year long. The more we share and reinforce this message, the stronger the message is.
We are giving thanks now and throughout the year for all our Chamber members. May you enjoy the blessings of Thanksgiving that means so much.
For the beauties and the abundance of the earth, for family near and far, for friends old and new, for the gift of each brand new day and the chance to make a difference, let us give thanks.
The next Chamber member meeting will be in January 2023.
