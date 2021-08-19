The McLean County Chamber Golf Scramble is coming up on Sept. 24 at Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro. We are still looking for your business goodies to put in gift bags and use as door prizes. If you have anything you would like to donate, please contact the chamber at (270) 273-9760. We will be happy to pick them up. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email us at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com. Thank you to those that have taken advantage of the Early Bird special!
Congress has created the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) to pay 100% of residential internet service costs of eligible participants through June 30, 2022. The library has been authorized to request this funding on behalf of library patrons. If you cannot afford home internet service, you may be eligible to get it for free. Additionally, the McLean County Public Library may be able to provide you with a laptop or tablet. To help us determine our patron’s needs, please contact the library to see if you qualify at (270) 278-9184; the school year may be a little easier this year with wifi available in your home.
Check out what the Kentucky Career Center in Owensboro can do to help you find your career, assistance taking the WorkKeys skills assessments text, resume writing, and ideas on financial advice. You can contact them by email at: kccgreenriver.com/linkedin-learning or calling (270) 686-2551 or attend a session every other Wednesday at the McLean County Public Library from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no charge for these services.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars golf teams have been braving the heat and putting in the time on the course to improve their golf game. We are very proud of this group of young ladies and gentlemen! It is their first year as a golf team and they are showing everyone McLean County has some excellent golfers.
United Way has been a benefactor to many organizations in McLean County over the years and it is time we start giving back. For the first time ever, McLean County is having a United Way fund drive in 2021. As citizens of McLean County, we can start by volunteering for the Day of Caring on Aug. 27. If anyone is interested in participating as a volunteer in this event, please email Blaine Mathews at (270) 684-0668, ext. 22. We thank you in advance and look forward to seeing you on Aug. 27 at Calhoun Baptist Church for breakfast!
McLean County School District is hiring bakers and cooks in their food services department at Calhoun Elementary School, Livermore Elementary School, McLean County Middle School and McLean County High School. Interested candidates can apply at https://www.mclean.kyschools.us/.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Let Bridge View Pizzeria prepare it for you before you start your day. The pizzeria now has breakfast hours Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Lastly, check out our new McLean County Chamber Magazine that was included in Issue 30 of McLean County News, dated for July 29. We welcome comments on the magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.