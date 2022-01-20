The McLean County Chamber is looking for three new board members. If you are a member or want to join the chamber and are interested in being a board member, please send me an email at: chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
Our January board meeting was a planning one for activities for 2022. Some of the things we have planned, so please note the date:
Our annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. April 28 at Buck Creek Church. I will be calling our members who have an interest in catering it. Please send me an email — and your menu, if you have one — to the address above to submit a bid. All bids will be accepted, as long as you are a Chamber member or are willing to join.
If you are a home-based business and no one from the Chamber has spoken to you, please call me or send me an email with your link or address and business name. We are looking to recruit mom-and-pop type businesses and help them grow.
We will be having our State of the Cities/County meeting. More information on this to come, once we have a place to hold it.
We will also be having a “Meet the Candidates” event for the midterm elections. How we plan to do this is to ask citizens of McLean County to send us questions they would like to ask the candidates, and then a board member will monitor the candidates and pick as many as time is allowed. We will only be reading the question, and you can remain anonymous.
We have also planned a golf tournament for September at Panther Creek Golf Club.
If there is enough interest, we also discussed a disc golf tournament to be held within the county. If you are interested in disc golf, please email me to let us know.
Congratulations to the City of Livermore for being designated a Kentucky Trail Town. The citizens of Livermore have worked hard on this and are finally seeing their dream come true. It will be a bonus for tourist business this summer for McLean County.
Our first meeting of 2022 will be held on Thursday, January 27. Mark Melloy will be our speaker to discuss and take ideas for the coming year. Lunch will be served, and it is open to the public. Please RSVP for food count no later than January 25.
I will try to have a list of the Chamber’s speakers in the paper, if not this week, next month, as well as on Facebook.
We would like to welcome two new members, Amedisys Home Health and Sammy Jean’s Cafe.
You can contact me or your doctor for information about the services Amedisys Home Health offers.
Sammy Jean’s Cafe will be at 273 Main St. in Calhoun. They plan to open in early February and we will be doing a grand opening ribbon-cutting! She plans to be open from 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Sam will also have special hours on Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast and lunch will be served, along with her special baked goods. She makes custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and other desserts. Watch for the signs and our posts on Facebook for her opening.
We can be contacted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email us at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or call us 270-273-9760. If you call, please leave a message so I can return your call.
If you would like to come in and talk about something, please call or email me first to make an appointment. Also watch our Facebook page, as we hope to get more active within the community this year. If your group or business is planning an event, let us know!
As always, have a blessed and safe week!
Your McLean County Chamber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.