The Bluegrass Century Ride hosted by the Bicycle Owensboro and powered for Young Life Owensboro is going to be held on Aug. 27 starting in Owensboro. You can get more information and a sign-up sheet off our Facebook page at facebook.com/297mainst.
We are also looking for the McLean County Chamber Award nominees for our banquet on April 28. You can find the application to nominate someone or a business on our website, mcleancountychamber.com, or Facebook page.
We will be giving a scholarship to a student or resident of McLean County, along with the Business Award, Volunteer Award, Entrepreneur Award (in business less than 3 years) and a School Employee of the Year (does not have to be a teacher). As long as someone has made an impact on your life, they would be eligible for any award fitting.
Our banquet will be held at 6 p.m. April 28 at Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Individual tickets are $30 and a table is $200.
Tickets will go on sale April 4.
If you have any questions, please feel free to email the Chamber at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or ask one of our board members.
