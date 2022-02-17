Good morning, McLean County! Hopefully by the time you are reading this, the temperature has risen a little and it is more spring-like weather.
We want to welcome these two new businesses to McLean County Chamber and we wish you much success.
Sammy Jean’s Cafe, located at 273 Main St. in Calhoun, is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week. They have a variety of menu items and a lunch special every day. Samantha also does special bakery items, cookies, cakes, cupcakes and other items upon request. You can reach her at 270-208-7075 to place a take-out order or she has a few tables for setting at the Café. We will be doing a ribbon cutting at the cafe on Feb. 22.
BigOStop Smoke Shop opened Tuesday, located at 507 Henton St. in Livermore, with a ribbon cutting and grand opening taking place. You can reach the store with any questions at 270-608-8487; Rocky Patel will be happy to help you.
The McLean County Chamber’s next meeting will be on Feb. 24, with Calhoun Chiropractic being our guest speaker. Come join us in person for lunch and networking at noon in our Chamber Building loft. You will also learn how going to a chiropractor could help you with headaches, sinus issues and temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) with just a few minor adjustments.
We will also be voting on three new board members. Your vote and opinion count and helps to make the McLean County Chamber an asset to the county.
The McLean County Chamber’s annual banquet is coming up on April 28. Save the date and plan to attend. We always have a good meal and the fellowship cannot be beat.
We will be giving out our awards for Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, School Employee of the year (does not have to be a teacher), a $500 scholarship to a deserving student that resides or goes to school in McLean County (does not have to be a high school student), and Entrepreneur of the Year (must have been in business less than three years).
All applicants other than scholarship must be a member of the McLean County Chamber. To request an application or any of the awards, you can email the Chamber at chamberofmcleanky@gamil.com or look on our website to download one.
We are looking for businesses that could cater a meal for 200-250 people at Buck Creek Baptist Church in Livermore. If you would like to be considered to submit a bid for the meal, please contact me as soon as possible. You can email me your website or menu to chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com. You do not have to be a business in McLean County. We serve it buffet style and we need you to deliver and set up; we take care of the cleanup.
Congratulations to Noah Coleman for being nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy. What an honor for such a fine young man. We wish him the best of luck in the process of being accepted.
If you or you know of a business that would be interested in joining the McLean County Chamber, please contact us. We have great plans for the coming year and are excited to see new business in McLean County.
Our office is open on a part time basis. If you call at 270-273-9760, please leave a message and we will call you back. You can always email us or find us on Facebook.
Have a great, safe and healthy month.
