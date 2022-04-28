Charles William “Bill” Abney was born in McLean County, to William Roscoe and Gladys Howard Abney Feb. 10, 1937. Bill was the first of nine children and was an excellent sibling to them all. Bill graduated from Calhoun High School in 1955. Two weeks later, he left for the U.S. Army where he served three years, two of them in Okinawa, Japan. After his honorable discharge, Bill went to Cincinnati, Ohio where an uncle found him a job in a factory. After a couple of months, Bill took the civil service exam and began working for the United States Postal Service. He worked at the post office for 34 years, retiring as personnel manager of the Cincinnati Post Office.
Bill and his family made their home in Miamitown, Ohio. He was very active in his church and taught Sunday school for 40 years. He was a dynamic force in the Gideons and took Bibles all over the world. Bill traveled to Africa four times on mission trips with his high school friend, Gail Wetzel. Bill really enjoyed these trips and the people he met; he supported missions for the rest of his life.
Bill was a Boy Scout Master, and two of his sons became Eagle Scouts. He liked to play golf and traveled to several countries with his friends to play. Bill’s trips included Africa, Ireland, and China, as well as many scenic locations in the USA, like Hawaii and Alaska.
As he approached retirement, Bill decided to take classes and become an auctioneer. After earning his license, Bill worked many auctions and even auctioneered equipment sales for the post office, free of charge. He loved to auction for fun, including working church fundraisers, as well as several family reunions where Bill brought the auction items for his family!
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lee; two sons, Ronald and Bill, Jr.; and two brothers, Terry and Darrell.
He is survived by a son, Steve Ferguson; three brothers, Jerry, Russell, and Norman; and three sisters, Betty Gray, Deborah Blus, and Judy McCart.
Charles William Abney’s funeral service was held March 27, 2022, at his church, Spring Dale Chapel. Bill was a faithful member for many years and always spoke fondly of his church family. A memorial service will be held by his family locally at a later date.
