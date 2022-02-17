ISLAND — Charlie Carlisle, 89, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 12, at his home in Island. Charles Edward Carlisle was born Nov. 11, 1932 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Charles Theodrick and Willodean Whitmer Carlisle, married to the former Aethel Rosamond Maddox July 21, 1952 and was better known as “Charlie” to both his family and friends. Charlie retired as an avionics technician from the U.S. Air Force, later retired from Alcoa, Warrick Operations and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. He was a member of Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M., a member of the Rizpah Temple in Madisonville and a HAM operator. Charlie also enjoyed camping, motorcycling and scuba diving.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Aethel Carlisle; a son, Rodney Carlisle (Jackie) of North Port, Florida; two daughters, Debra Willis of Owensboro and Theresa Bartlett (Rodney) of Utica; six grandchildren, Matthew Bartlett, Michael Bartlett (Megan), Caitlin Bramschreiber (Luke), Jake Willis (Elizabeth Hyland), Nick Willis (Katie Maiden), and Sam Willis; nine great grandchildren, Caraline Bartlett, Olivia Bartlett, Bradley Bartlett, Martin Bramschreiber, Hadley Bramschreiber, Hannah Bramschreiber, Eloise Bramschreiber, Warren Bramschreiber, and Margot Willis; and two sisters.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Brother Denny Campbell officiated. Burial was at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Charlie Carlisle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sunrise Children Services; 1925 Frederica Street; #200; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Charlie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.