ISLAND — Charlie Johnson, 50, of Island, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Charles Dale Johnson was born Aug. 23, 1972, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Charles Edward “Bill” and La Vonda Geary Johnson and was married to Christy Ann Markwell Nov. 30, 2017. Charlie was a free spirit that enjoyed music, playing the guitar and spending time with his friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charlie “Bill” Johnson, and by an uncle, Haggie Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Markwell; a daughter, Hannah Johnson (Justin Nannie) of Livermore; three granddaughters, Lorelai Nannie, Madelynn Nannie and DixieLeigh Nannie; his mother, La Vonda Pierce (Glenn) of Calhoun; two sisters, Delana Johnson of Island and Christina Frazier of Drakesboro; several cousins and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at Island Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Bradley officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Charlie’s family.
The Charlie Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Charlie Johnson, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Charlie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
