SACRAMENTO — Chase Emmett Oglesby, infant son of Andrew and Charity Oglesby, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Chase laughed and smiled his way throughout his five months here on Earth, bringing so much joy and happiness to those around him. He was such a blessing to everyone and was loved beyond words.
He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Charity Oglesby; grandparents Clay and Cindy Reynolds, Barbara Oglesby, and Rodney Oglesby Jr.; and great-grandparents Rodney and Sue Oglesby Sr., Floyd Ashby, and Robert “Bobby” and Ruby Pierce.
Graveside funeral services took place on Dec. 22 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Bro. Danny Greene officiated, assisted by Bro. Robert Pierce Jr., with a burial that followed. Tucker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
