MCLNWS-02-24-22 CHEERLEADING PIC 1

Pictured, front row, from left, are Maddie Underwood, Cadie Hancock, Cheyanne Carter, Lilli Revelett, Ellaina Smiley and Sophie Skinner; back row, Jaycie Hobbs, Aubrey Floyd, Rainy Willoughby, Hadley Hardin, Mesha Osborne Ava McCormick, Brelee Hardison, Jayden Howard, Keeley Cox and Hillary Baggett..

 Photo submitted.

The MCHS Cheer Team competed in UCA Nationals at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida at Disney World on Friday, Feb. 11. The team had a great performance with the least amount of deductions to date. Thank you to our community for always supporting our cheer athletes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.