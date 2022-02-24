The MCHS Cheer Team competed in UCA Nationals at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida at Disney World on Friday, Feb. 11. The team had a great performance with the least amount of deductions to date. Thank you to our community for always supporting our cheer athletes.
Cheer team competes in Orlando
- By Whitney Cecil For the McLean County News
