CALHOUN — Chris A. Colburn, 59, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Chris Allen Colburn was born Oct. 28, 1962, in Jamestown, New York, to Gerald Franklin and Ruby Annette Oneal Colburn. Chris worked at the T.V.A.-Paradise Plant. He enjoyed watching movies and spending time with both his family and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Colburn.
Survivors include his mother, Annette Colburn of Calhoun; a brother, Wayne Colburn of Calhoun; a sister, Lisa Colburn of Calhoun; and his girlfriend, Chancey Luttrell of Utica.
A graveside service was held Saturday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Chris’ family.
Share your memories and photos of Chris at musterfuneralhomes.com.
