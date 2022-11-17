“Christmas at the Creek,” a memorial Christmas tree and Christmas business light display event that debuted last year, will make its return to Myer Creek Park.
The event will include 10x10 display spaces with electrical access, with businesses having the opportunity to decorate their own space or sponsor one of the many 5-foot Christmas trees, where the tree will be in honor of a deceased loved one or someone of importance.
Trees will be pre-lit and positioned along a planned route at the park.
Individuals are also encouraged to decorate the tree with ornaments and other decorations.
“ ‘Christmas at the Creek,’ in my opinion, is important because it creates a unique event to showcase and remember those that we have lost in the community,” Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “The other side is the businesses are helping us fund the infrastructure needed.”
The idea came to Dame when he was visiting family in Nicholas County.
Businesses have a selection of four different sponsor packages: “Santa,” which is $200 that includes recognition on social media, listing on banners and a prime display space; “Elf,” which is $100 that includes listing on banners and priority display space; “Reindeer,” which is $50 for priority display space; and “Stocking” for $25 which includes display space.
Dame was pleased with the success of last year’s event. An added bonus is that it utilizes the park throughout the year as opposed to select months.
“It has allowed us to do, in the large scope of things, … to promote the park and create these instances where we have multiple events going on, because one event does not spur that interest in the park,” Dame said.
Dame said 13 local businesses participated last year and a number of businesses have expressed interest in taking part the second time around.
There are plans to have some trees and displays that can be seen from the main entrance off Kentucky 136 E, after the success of the “Trail of Bales” contest that took place as part of Calhoun Harvest Day in October.
The infrastructure for this year’s event, such as the electrical cords and lights, are ready to go when businesses begin to start working on the displays. Trees are already reserved for the event as well, Dame said.
Dame said the county has made a “financial commitment” to get the park back to the specs that it needs to be in order to host events like “Christmas at the Creek.”
The funds raised from the event will go back to electrical infrastructure for the park, which Dame said is a goal he continues to work toward.
“We cleared about a $2,300 profit last year, and I expect to have a greater net profit for the program this time,” he said. “The reason why I think programs of this type are important is that a majority of the programs that have been conducted at the park are geared towards further improvements at the park.
“What that does in the long-term, it adds not only validity to why the park is important to the community, but it allows me to get the metrics and the data that I need for programs to apply for another round of Land and Water grants or Recreational Trails (Program) grants.”
The county recently received a $177,900 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
The ultimate goal is to maintain steady traffic flow through the park, Dame said, which is currently “on pace to set a record for the amount of park-specific generated income” of about $8,000.
“We’re at 96.22% of revenue collected in the year, and the year doesn’t end until June 30 of next year,” he said. “So, here we are at the beginning of November and we’re almost at 100% collected on revenues I anticipated for us to bring this year. That is about a 19% increase over last year.”
The last day to register for the event is Nov. 19, with set up beginning on Nov. 26 and to be completed by Dec. 2.
Each display will be lit until Jan. 7.
For more information on “Christmas at the Creek” and sponsorship, contact Wendy Clark, fiscal court clerk and assistant to the judge-executive, at 270-273-3213 or wclark@mcleanky.com.
Payment can be made to McLean County Fiscal Court, P.O. Box 127, Calhoun, KY 42327.
The county and Myer Creek Park will not be responsible for any decorations and will not replace or reimburse for any damaged items.
