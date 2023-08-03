Christmas for Kids is looking to raise money through its T-shirt fundraiser to provide local families with toys and groceries for the holiday.
Rhonda Cook, owner of Two Doors Down beauty shop, said the organization began selling shirts at the Ag Fair, with no deadline for purchase.
“We sold shirts a few years ago but we skipped last year,” she said. “We’ve done other fundraisers before but we get more response with the shirts.”
Cook said some organizations and churches will donate items, but the money from the shirts helps to offset some of the up-front costs.
“Last year and this year we are providing food vouchers for Camron’s Foodliner that can be used at any time,” she said. “We also did summer food vouchers.”
The number of children who benefit from the program vary, Cook said.
“We have an average of 150 to 250 people,” she said. “Families can sign up for the program until close to Christmas.”
While there are very little requirements to use the program, Cook said it’s not based on income.
“All we ask is that they live in McLean County and have to be 18 years old or under,” she said.
Cook said there is no deadline to order shirts but that they will sell them until they are sold out.
“We’re going off a prayer and a wink, but God always provides,” she said.
Shirts can be paid for with cash or check and range in sizes from small to 3X. Sizes small through 1X are $12 and sizes 2X and 3X are $13.
The shirts can be purchased at Two Doors Down on Main Street in Calhoun on Wednesday mornings and all day on Thursdays and Fridays.
For more information, contact Cook at 270-302-7826.
