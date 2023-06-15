McLean County Chamber of Commerce collaborating with the community partners strengthens role as the central hub. There are many stakeholders who have similar causes and interests. Working together helps develop better relationships within the county while reducing concerns of competition.
Think of McLean County Chamber and its reach like a wagon wheel. The center of the wheel is the common goal the Chamber shares with the community organizations and stakeholders. The Chamber is the spokes that reach out from the goal and bring the others in, uniting them in a common center. Our Chamber and the spokes are at their most effective when they are even. A shorter spoke in one area, could mean lost opportunity and an operational failure.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce is invested in building and strengthening relationships within the community and reducing the perception as a competitor. Our goal is to promote and support our community. So, let’s talk about common goals and objectives, how we could work together and pool resources for a bigger impact in McLean County.
Contact McLean County Chamber by phone 270-273-9760 or email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com
Our next McLean County Chamber of Commerce is at noon, Thursday, June 22, at the McLean County Chamber Building, 297 Main St. in Calhoun. Speaker will be McLean County EMS. Lunch will be sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust.
“Find Sarah K Friday” is a fun way to promote and support our McLean County Chamber businesses. Be sure to check our McLean County Chamber Ky Facebook page.
