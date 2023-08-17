LIVERMORE — Collin Ray Gross, 29, known affectionately as Collin, was born on Mar. 14, 1994, in Owensboro, Kentucky, and passed away at his home in Livermore on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Collin was a beloved father, son, grandson, brother and friend who brought joy and laughter to everyone he knew. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know him.
Collin attended McLean County High School. His love for learning was apparent in his curiosity about the world around him. His education extended beyond the classroom as he was a lifelong learner, always eager to explore new ideas and experiences.
Collin was a member of the Livermore General Baptist Church. He had a zest for life that was truly infectious. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed activities that allowed him to experience the beauty of nature. One of his favorite pastimes was riding 4-wheelers, and he always dreamed of owning a dirt bike. He also took pleasure in riding bicycles with his daughter, creating precious memories that she will cherish forever.
Collin’s love for animals was evident in the special bond he shared with his dog, Oreo. The pair could often be seen walking along the Green River, enjoying the serenity of the water and the companionship of each other’s company. Camping and swimming were also among Collin’s favorite activities. He loved being surrounded by friends during these outings, his laughter and stories adding to the joy of these shared experiences.
Collin’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and friendship. His memory will be treasured by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his loved ones, reminding us to embrace the simple pleasures in life, to love deeply, and to cherish every moment. Collin was preceded in death by his father, Jamie Gross, whose memory he held close to his heart.
Collin is survived by his daughter, Gracie Rae Gross, who was the apple of his eye. Also mourning his loss are his devoted mother, Diana Gross of Livermore; his grandfather, Jimmy Gross of Hartford; his grandmother, Barbara Hagan (Wilbur) of Livermore; his sisters, Jamie Nicole Gross of Livermore and Samantha Damrath (Dax) of Henderson.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial was at the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Collin Gross family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Collin Gross, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Collin at musterfuneralhomes.com.
