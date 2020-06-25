The last few weeks have been a trying time in our country that has left many people hurting. At Kentucky 4-H, we want all people to know that they are welcome here. To our young people, their families and our program volunteers, we want you to know that you are appreciated and respected.
As representatives of the University of Kentucky and the land-grant system, 4-H staff strive for lifelong learning. With this value in mind, we strive to continually learn and educate ourselves about how to move toward true inclusion of diverse audiences.
We realize that all youth do not have the same backgrounds or experiences, and we acknowledge and celebrate those differences. We hope our program reflects the wonderful diversities found throughout the state. Our goal is to present programs in a way that helps all young people learn valuable life skills that they will need to succeed in the workforce and become leaders in their communities. We want to provide Kentucky’s youth with caring adults and mentors who listen to them, provide guidance and help them develop into successful adults.
We are proud of the progress we have made to promote diversity and inclusion and are working diligently to continue this progress. For more information about how the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment promotes an environment where all are welcome and respected, visit the college’s Office of Diversity at http://diversity.ca.uky.edu/. For more information on local 4-H efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, contact the McLean County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Source: Mark Mains, assistant director of 4-H youth development
