Good Morning McLean County.
THE MCLEAN COUNTY CHAMBER MONTHLY MEETING FOR TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELED.
The Executive Board is discussing if we will continue to have our banquet. A decision will be made by April 1. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page and your email. We are trying to provide as much information regarding the virus and what our governor and president have requested or ordered us to do at this time. As you all know, it seems to be changing daily.
Above all else, stay home as much as possible, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, wash your hands with soap as much as possible and keep calm. We will get over this.
If there is any way we can assist our membership and businesses at this time, please contact me by email. We can advertise sales, online posts, delivery and pick-up menus — anything that may help assist in your business being successful at this time.
My office is closed to the public but you can still email or call. I will be in the office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday until further notice.
Chamber email: chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com
Phone: 270-273-9760 Please leave a message, I will call you back.
Be Blessed.
Your McLean County Chamber Executive Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.