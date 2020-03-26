To all of our Battle of Sacramento Supporters,
We care deeply about the health and well-being of our community and supporters, so out of an abundance of caution we feel it important to postpone the upcoming 26th Annual Battle Of Sacramento event. We are working diligently to reschedule for September or October. When we have more clarity about the situation and can safely present a new date, we will announce the new dates.
We sincerely value your understanding and support during this extraordinary time. Our hope is that our small non-profit organization, the many other impacted small local businesses, and our community will weather this storm with resilience.
Please feel free to email with any questions or concerns. We thank you for your continued support of The Battle of Sacramento and look forward to recreating history a little later this year with you.
Sincerely,
The Battle of Sacramento Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.