It is McLean County Fair Week. The fair will be at Myers Creek Park on Highway 136 just a few miles out of Calhoun toward Livermore. The exhibits will be in an air conditioned building.The tractor pulls will be down the hill. There are many activities planned. Entries were made Wednesday and the exhibits opened Thursday morning.
The Fourth of July was celebrated with many family gatherings and lots of fireworks. America is coming back after last year when our people were not allowed to be together because of the virus.
Rev. Halqua Lewis Wilson of Bowling Green passed away July 1. He was a Scottsville native and a retired United Methodist minister. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Allen Wilson. They have a son,Tim Wilson and a daughter Dr. Kimberly Pharris. Rev. Halqua taught at Beech Grove Elementary School for several years.
Robert J. Alvey III 34 of Owensboro passed away Monday June 28 at his home. He was the son of Robert Alvey Jr and Kathy Jane Bolin. Hr was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Bolin , his grandparents R. J. and Mary Alvey.
Connie Greenlee won the weekend Catfish Tournament. She caught a 18 1/2 pound catfish.
Prayers for Terry Lee. He had surgery in Madisonville on Monday.
Happy Anniversary to Lonnie and Tiffany Dant Cobb. They have been together 18 years and 12 years married. Congratulations.
Jesse and Doritha Ward celebrated their 11th year of being married.
Happy Birthday to Janice Scott . Janice is now at the Nursing Home in Calhoun.
Linda Dempsey’s granddaughter Audriel (Audrie) celebrated her 9th birthday on Monday.
Audree Wall is 9 years old.
Crystal Conrad had her best birthday present of all. All of her kiddos were able to be home at the same time to help her celebrate.
Kalani Culberson celebrated his 30th birthday.
Greg Dant was 59 years old on his big day.
Other with birthdays were Dylan Holder, Chris Caraway, Tim Dempsey, Jim Wilson, Betty Keown, Caitlin Griffen, Doug Stewart,.
