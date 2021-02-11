Happy Valentines Day on Feb. 14. Love and blessings to you and your family.
Carolyn Jennings Guy celebrated her 95th birthday on Jan. 22. She is recovering from COVID. Carolyn is an amazing lady.
The twins, Mark McDole and Melody McDole Baugh recently celebrated their birthdays.
The Curry triplets — Taylor, Trey and Morgan are 19 years old,. They are in college and are all three have on scholarships.
Margaret Munoz celebrated her 21st birthday.
Brody Thomas Degraef was 28 years old.
Crystal Pillow spent her birthday in quarantine.
Other recent birthdays include: Addison Horn, Quinton Sexton, Gracie Wahl, Sharon Dickens, Tammy Warren,John Woosley, Cathy Ward,, Neil Scott, Donna Dant, Curt Arnold, Anthony Gish Jan Epley, Malala Render, Tate Ellis, Sarah Roberts, Matt Hepler, Molly Tanner.
Ralph and Judy Ward celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Glen and Judy Deitz celebrated their celebrated their 10th anniversary.
Justus and Donnya Hayden celebrated their 1st anniversary.
