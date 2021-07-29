The long hot days of summer are upon us. The crops are needing some rain. School starts in two weeks. The virus continues to plaque the world. It depends on what “expert” you listen to as to if you need to wear a mask, if you can go into the public, if it is safe for your children to go to school. It is definitely a confusing world.
Robert L. Boyd of Leitchfield died at his home. He was born April 5, 1950 in Owensboro to the late James Earl and Ruth Frances Walker Boyd. Robert was a U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam. Survivors include two brothers, Rev. Carl D. Boyd and Donald R. Boyd. Burial was in Bethel Baptist Cemetery.
John O. Hicks III of Radcliff Veterans Center Radcliff, formerly of Calhoun, Kentucky passed away July 15, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Central Kentucky. He married Deborah Reifenstahl Hicks on September 5, 1970. John served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant from 1965-67 as he was entering the University of Kentucky College of Law following a tour of duty in Vietnam. Family was John’s greatest joy. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Debbie Hicks of Elizabethtown, two sons, Jonathan Hicks of Prospect and Jason Hicks of South Bend, Indiana; four granddaughters, a sister, Tamara Hicks Williams of Nashville, Tennessee. A private service was held on Thursday. Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Happy 9th Anniversary to John and Carla Skarupa.
Knox McCarty celebrated his 3rd birthday.
Gracie Dant was 11 years old.
Others with birthdays were Justine Wiggins, Allen Tingley, Jordan Phillips, Bridgette Edwards Holtzman.
Brad Wahl had a surprise given by his wife, Christen. They appreciated seeing everyone.
Magnolia Jean Byre was born July 20, 2021. Magnolia weighed six pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches of pure sweetness. Her parents are Myla Scott and Hunter Byrne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.