Beech Grove Christian Church held their Return to School Bash on Sunday afternoon. The food was plenty, plenty of school supplies handed out, snow cones were fabulous and the fellowship was better than ever imagined.
Bethel Baptist Church held their ROAR Vacation Bible School on Saturday. They had a good attendance.
Big Oak General Store treated both the McLean County Middle School and the High School football teams to ice cream to cool off after a hard practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Congratulations to Joren Edwards and Levi Nave on their beautiful Saturday wedding.
They were married at the Pine Knot in Caneyville, Kentucky.
Congratulations to Taylor Wroe and John-Michael Morris on their engagement.
Barry Sandefur had a lot of fun Tuesday night. He was driving the farm stock tractor “Pop’s Binder”. Barry got 2nd place in Oblong, IL
Cody Badertscher took 3rd place out of 19 tractors Thursday night at Vandeburg County Fair.
Saturday Luke Badertscher ran Grand Hereford marked hog and fourth overall, Ole bert is getting ‘er done! Luke received Supreme Showman 2021 Henderson County Fair.
Emma Milford of Webster County received Grand Champion Market hog at the 2021 Henderson County Fair.l
Allen Greenlee won the Catfish Tournament with a 36 pounder. His son, Luke had a 19 pound flat head.
Hoover and Joann Bartlett visited with Elaine Gunterman o Saturday. They went to school with Elaine’s brother Bob.
Recent birthdays include Hayden Morris, Bruce Galloway, Gina Cotton, Judy Sandefur, Jim Midkiff, Jimmy VanCleve, Bradley Kyle Wiggins (40), Hadley (Ward) was 7 years old.
Cathy and David Ward celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.