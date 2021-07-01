Happy 4th of July 2021. Have a safe and wonderful holiday.
Beulah General Baptist Church will have its annual 4th of July hot dogs and fire works on July 3. The event will begin with hots dogs and whatever furnishings that the guest want to bring. Later will be the fireworks display.
Sunday delivery of the Messenger Inquirer will end on Sunday July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, they will be unable to deliver the newspaper to our Beech Grove area addresses on Sunday. The Sunday newspaper will arrive in your Monday mailbox.
Pam and Curt Arnold welcomes their first great grand son, Brooks Hudson Miller. Brooks was born Monday June 21, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Brooks big sister, Blakleynn Rose Miller loves his so very much.
Our sympathy is sent to the family and loved ones of Helen “Sis” Baker 88 of Utica,. Sis died June 26 at Good Samaritan Home and Rehab Center in Oakland City Indiana. She was born March 25, 1933 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late William Henry and Lannie Bell Crabtree Evans; She married John Wilkey Baker, JR in 1948. Helen was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. In addition to her parents Helen was proceeded in death by her husband of 72 years, John W. Baker, who died September 25, 2020 and two daughters, Bobbie Baker and Betty Imboden, Survivors include two sons, John W. Baker (Carol) of Leesburg, Virginia and Ray L. Baker (Mary) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; 5 grandchildren; and two sisters, Brenda Love of Utica and Carolyn Sue Vandiver of Owensboro.
Darrel Wilson broke his back — he now has 14 vertebrae fused together. He was a patient in Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Darrel already has had other back surgeries. This time he slipped on wet grass while mowing down the deep embankment by the Ohio River. He fell a long distance.
Congratulations to Matt and Brittany Quisenberry Smith on their beautiful wedding Saturday afternoon.
Congratulations to George and Angie Watkins Goodwin on their 24th anniversary.
Robin and Tina Underwood celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Molly Kate Murphy celebrated her 13th birthday.
Tera Dant Scott celebrated her 50th birthday.
Rick Medley, Betty Keown and Sage Griffin celebrated their birthdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.