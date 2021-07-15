Despite a much needed rain the McLean County Fair was a success. The tractor and truck pulls were very good. Much work has been done to Myer Creek Park. You must go check it out if you have not been there recently.
Laurie’s Souper Savor Restaurant Market has opened under its new name. They will have the same classic deli and market feel but will be gearing more towards a cafe feel in the coming months. Laurie and Neil Scott are the new owners. The market is in the location of the former Phillips and Smiths Super Saver in downtown Beech Grove.
Beech Grove Dollar Store opened this Monday morning. Rumors abound, but we have heard that it will have a good supply of foods.
Robert L. Boyd died Tuesday, July 6 at his Leitchfield home. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam. Survivors include his brothers Rev. Carl D. Boyd and Donald R. Boyd. Robert was buried Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church.
Nathel D. Jennings, 83, of Livermore died July 4 at his home. He was born August 24, 1937, in Beech Grove to the late Delbert and Lou Vennie Ipock Jennings. He married Nadine Humphrey in 1963. Nathel worked in oil fields and 27 years for Peabody Coal Company. He served on the McLean County Water Board for many years.
Sympathy is sent to David Ward. David’s father Gene “Pappy” Ward, 88 years old died Thursday.
Alyssa Marie Allison celebrated her 12th birthday on Saturday. One last year before she if a teenager.
Michael Woosley was 14 years old.
Others with birthdays include: Paul Mauzy, Makayla Gish Sharp, Brenda Badertscher, Betsy Woosley, Barry Sandefur, Lindsey Crabtree, Kelia West, Ricky Gish, Michael Murphy, Amy Morris.
Congratulations to Dalton Eubanks and Haylee Elizabeth on their engagement.
Happy Anniversary to Nathan and Mandy Ward. It was their 9th.
Paul and Misty Murphy have been married 42 years.
Randy and Karen Reynolds Waddell have been married 35 years.
Matt and Megan Woosley celebrated their 20th anniversary.
Jordan and Katelyn Baderscher Fielden celebrated their first anniversary.
