What a difference a week can make! During the past two weeks our nation, our values, and our thoughts have changed. We knew there was a problem in China with their virus. Then we saw that it was spreading into other countries. Next it came to our country — into our states — into our homes.
Fear overcame our citizens. We were not prepared for this and fear took over. Walking through a grocery story became a frightening thing. Empty shelves everywhere. First it was sanitizers and medicines. Then came the toilet paper, later paper towels. Later came the canned goods.
We see that the survivalists were on the right track. We should have been more prepared. Fortunately the shelves are being restocked for now. Our lives were changed overnight. Our values are being checked and rechecked. We will get through this. We need to be calm and not panic. Our lives have definitely been changed.
Keep yourself and your family save. If you are sick STAY IN. Stay home. We are praying that the virus does not get into our area of the state. Use caution. Wash your hands. Practice good health.
Beech Grove has always been a strong community in times of need. We will do it again. Help your neighbors. Pray for our community, our state, our country.
Dale Mattingly’s MRI on Friday showed him stable. That means his fungus has not grown; they will continue testing and treating with antibiotics. They will repeat the MRI this week — they are cautiously optimistic, we thank everyone that help with the chicken sale benefit for Dale and his family.
Faye Hudson Quinn, 75, Beech Grove died Saturday. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys Hudson. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Quinn and two brothers, Randy Hudson and Junior Hudson. She is survived by her son, Keith “Cub” Hudson.
Special birthday greetings to Jordan Danielle Edwards — it was her 24th.
Jeep Ward was 83 on his special day. He son-in-law Barry Sharp had his birthday celebration a few days later. Dylan Liggett was 21 years old. Bernadine Edwards was 80 years old on her birthday. Heather Clouse, David Scott and Sherry Moore Boyken had birthdays last week.
