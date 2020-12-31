Happy New Year! We are praying that the New Year will bring us Good Luck and health. In reality we know that is not going to happen. We have much to work through before that happens. Praying that we will soon begin to be a more normal. We must get back to a real life, a more normal life. People must get back to work and to school and a more normal. The virus must end.
Johnny Hibbs of Dixion died Saturday. He had Covid. He had recently retired after 53 years of pastoring churches. He had been a pastor at Beulah General Baptist Church.
Thoughts are with Jo Ann Hayden. Her sister, Brenda Jane Payne died last week.
Mark and Paula Hayden celebrated their anniversary.
Ronnie and Elaine Gunterman celebrated their anniversary recently.
Recent birthdays are Sandra Howell Slaton; Alex Towery was 44 years old; Patricia Hayden; Mark Hayden; Susan Towery; Pam Wahl Arnold; Jaxon Eric was 16 years old.
