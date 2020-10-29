McLean County Judge Executive Curtis Dame has recommended that McLean County churches close for two weeks in an attempt to halt the COVID-19 virus. Due to the virus, the McLean County Museum, Library and Treasure House are closed this week.
VOTE! Many Americans have voted early. If you have not voted — VOTE TUESDAY. Wear a mask and vote.
Tracy McMahon is running for McLean County School board. Tracy is a “write-in” candidate. That means that you will need to write her name in on the ballot.
Beech Grove had about 4 inches of rain last week. The weatherman says that this will be another wet week.
Big activities are planned for Saturday, October 31, 2020 3-7 p.m. in Beech Grove. The Community Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat event will benefit the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department. This event will be along Main Street of Beech Grove.
Raffle fundraisers are (1) $400 case sponsored by Tyson — tickets available now through October 31 at Smith’s Super Saver and at Wards Implement — $1 each or 6 tickets for $5 (2) 50/50 cash pot — tickets available at event on October 31. $1 each or 6 for $5. Winner drawn for each raffle after event and you do not have to be present.
Contest: Tom Carr will be taking pictures of costumes and treat displays. Pictures will be posted on Facebook to vote for best costume and best display. All ages are encouraged to dress in costume. Smith’s even has Halloween masks available.
Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. encourage parking available places along Main Street for Trunk-or Treat. Several businesses and churches in Beech Grove will be set up with tables for trick or treating as usual. In order to safely distribute candy and make it extra fun for the kids, we are encouraging creative ideas for distributing candy from a distance.
This will be the 25th year that we have had the Beech Grove Fall Festival.
Happy Anniversary to Nolan and Heather Clouse. It was their 5th anniversary.
Recent birthdays include Amy Jo Keller, Joe Hayden (he was 29), Tori Hayden.
