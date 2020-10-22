Big activities are planned for next Saturday — Halloween in Beech Grove. The event and activities will benefit the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser Community Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. Saturday Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will be along Main Street of Beech Grove.
There will be chili and hot dog meals available for pickup or drive thru from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will chili by the gallon. Chili can be preordered by calling Benita Phillips at 270-273-3058.
Raffle fundraisers are (1) $400 case sponsored by Tyson — tickets available now through October 31 at Smith’s Super Saver and at Wards Implement — $1 each or 6 tickets for $5 (2) 50/50 cash pot — tickets available at event on October 31. $1 each or 6 for $5. Winner drawn for each raffle after event and you do not have to be present.
Contest: Tom Carr will be taking pictures of costumes and treat displays. Pictures will be posted on Facebook to vote for best costume and best display. All ages are encouraged to dress in costume. Smith’s even has mask available.
Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. encourage parking available places along Main Street for Trunk-or Treat. Several businesses and churches in Beech Grove will be set up with tables for trick or treating as usual. In order to safely distribute candy and make it extra fun for the kids, we are encouraging creative ideas for distributing candy from a distance.
This will be the 25th year that we have had the Beech Grove Fall Festival at the Fire House.
Several in our community have the virus. Please be careful when you are out in public — wear a mask and keep social distancing. Remember that you can test safe in the morning and by nightfall or the next day you may test positive. Stay out of public if at all possible.
Tracy McMahon is running for District One Beech Grove/Calhoun as a member of the Board of Education. Tracy will be a write in vote for the November 3 election. Vote for Tracy McMahon for chair board member for Beech Grove/Calhoun District — your vote is greatly appreciated.
Leroy Mauzy 91, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Elmer Leroy Mauzy was born Oct. 18, 1928 and was married to the former Dorothy Mae Ellis Oct. 13, 1953. In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Mae Mauzy, who died Aug. 14, 2012 and by a daughter, Lisa Mauzy Roberts, who died Nov. 17, 2015. Funeral arrangements are currently pending at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Sue Sandefur’s husband Tommy Sandefur died Friday afternoon. He died with a combination of COPD and emphysema. Our thoughts are with his family, with Sue, Bruce Reynolds and Karen Reynolds Waddell.
After a faith-based fight against cervical cancer Shelley Powell Simon, 49, passed through Heaven’s Gate on Monday October 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband Scott Simon and two daughters, Savannah Marie Simon and Haley Nicole Simon. Shelley was loved by all that met her.
Elliot Evans participated in the State 4-H Shooting Sports Competition. Elliot is State Championship BB Gun and Air Pistol. He came in 4th in 22 pistol, 6th in archery and 3rd in riffle. McLean County 4-H students competed against students across the state. Our county has amazing 4-H Leaders.
Recent birthdays include: Megan Dukes, Russell Powers, Jamie Hopkins Whitten,.
Charlie and Faye May celebrated their anniversary.
