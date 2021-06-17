After a 95-degree day, Saturday night ended with a real downpour. Downhill Pulling Track got rained out. The youngsters enjoyed playing in the mud.
Jay and Denise Jones have enjoyed the company of their family that visited during the past couple of weeks. They especially enjoyed the visit of the newest addition, their grandson Kolten and his mother, Bailey. Their grandsons, Davin, Ben and Jackson have grown so much. Jayson and Diana have done a wonderful job raising these find young men.
Congratulations to Nicole Murphy. Nicole recently graduated from Brecia University with a Master of Business Administration Degree.
The community’s sympathy is extended to the family and loved ones of Susan R. Kamuf Carroll of Beech Grove. Susan passed away June 10. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Newton and a sister Tina Smith. She is survived by her three children, Brandon Caroll, Branson Hudson, and Barbara Carroll.
Susan and Jim Towery celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
Martha and Wayne Bell celebrated their 22th wedding anniversary. They have kept their promise to travel as long as they were able to go. That is a smart couple.
Cammie Underwood and Ben Paul had an anniversary.
Wyatt West was 8 years old. He is the son of Crystal and Ed West.
Brody Powell was 21 years old. Happy Birthday!!!!
Dianna West Coffman celebrated her 36th birthday.
Roger Lloyd was 66 on his special day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.