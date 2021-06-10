Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers Club will meet Tuesday, June 15 at noon at the McLean County Extension Office. Please notice that this is not our regular meeting day. Visitors are invited to attend.
McLean County History Museum will meet Monday June 14 at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Keith Yates. The museum in on Main Street Calhoun.
Smith’s Grocery is serving plate lunches. They are closed on Sunday. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
On the weekend of June 19, Diamond Lake Resort will have a Tractor & Implement Show and a yard sale. Come and see “Show n Shine” with both stock and modified tractors. They are also having their annual yard sale.
After 51 years, Shirley and Rick Medley have sold their home. They are beginning a new chapter in their lives. They will live in the Lake Barkley area of Kentucky.
Chase and Mica Dant and children enjoyed a Gatlinburg getaway. On their vacation they enjoyed Cades Cove, a Mama bear and three cubs, turkeys, beautiful mountains, Clingmans Dome, elk and a trip to North Carolina.
Sarah and Michael Wahl and their family took their first official family vacation. They had the time of their lives. They loved New Smyrna Florida. The three children loved the beach and the pools.
Congratulations to John Morgan Baird and Jenna Riney. The young couple were married Saturday, June 5 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Shelia and Mike Heflin celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
Happy Anniversary to Reva and David Allen Sunn on their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married at Greasy Creek Church.
Ginger and Bob Burns celebrated their anniversary last week.
Marcus Murphy placed first in youth adult bow hunter class state competition. He also has several scholarship opportunities. One is worth $15,000. Congratulations.
Congratulations to Addison McCarty — she is on the 10th District All-Tournament team.
Jennifer Griffin’s oldest son, Griffen graduated from Georgetown Texas High School. Several of his Kentucky relatives and friends flew in for the event.
Morgan Scott graduated with her Masters in Architecture. Morgan attended college in California. Her Kentucky family joined her for the event. They also enjoyed a cross country trip to witness her accomplishment.
On Sunday Laurine and Quinten Sexton celebrated their daughters, Ella and Evie, turning 3 and 4 years old. The children enjoyed their waterslide and had a blast.
Birthdays include: Ronnie Coleman, Chuck Moore, Morgan Longtine Neyhart, Linda Cheatham, Nathan Ward.
