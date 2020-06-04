Happy Birthday to Kentucky. It was on June 1, 1792 (228 years ago) that Kentucky became the 15th state when it was admitted to the Union. Kentucky split from Virginia.
Downhill Pulling Team Lawn and Tractor will start pulling the sled this Friday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. They will have a pull every other weekend. They will always start at 6:30 p.m. Tractors are to be weighed and ready to pull at 6:30. Concessions will be available each night. Gate fee will be $5 a car or truck load — as you drive through the gate. Contact 270-314-8021. The address for the event is 1390 Bazel Young Rd, Calhoun, KY 42327-9700
Beech Grove Christian Church had a Birthday Celebration for the church on Sunday. The church was established about 1885 — it was rebuilt 1947-48 and expanded 2001.
Beulah General Baptist Church will have Sunday church services this Sunday at 10 a.m. The services will be outside under the shelter.
Pier 1 is closing all its stores after nearly 60 years in the business. Pier 1 has about 500 stores across the country.
The community’s sympathy is extended to Doris Evans (Gary) in the death of her brother, Les “Cieco” Burden of Livermore. Funeral services were Sunday.
The Christian Church has started their project: Trash for Cash Road Cleanup Project. Contact Kristy Arnold Baldwin for more information. The project is to clean up our roadways — the money earned will go toward activities for the youth group. Two great benefits in one action.
Recent birthdays include: Frank Johnson (70 years), Alex Watkins (35 years), Terri Feaster Wahl, Carol Robertson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.