Many in the community are still under the weather with colds and flu.
Jamie and Krista Murdock are treating their mothers to a vacation trip to Catalina Island and Baja, Mexico. Jamie’s mother, Sally Murdock said that she is having a wonderful time.
Our sympathy is sent to the family and friends of Arthur Daughtery. Arthur died Sunday afternoon.
Last Wednesday Doug Stewart was able to put 50% of his weight on his right leg. They also removed the staples from his leg. He is looking forward to being home soon.
I have a correction from last week. Charlotte Reed and Paul Manning were married Dec. 15, 2019. Charlotte is the daughter of the late Susan Hopkins Reed and the granddaughter of the late Herma Gray and Hoppy Hopkins.
Congratulations to Sheryl and Jimmy Evans on their 49th wedding anniversary.
Wanda and Lester Humphrey celebrated their anniversary last week.
Birthday greetings to Aria Lawrence, Angie Watkins Goodwin, Corey Roberts, Mary Coffman Lykins, Tommy Sutton, Zetta Bottoms, Joyce Powell.
Logan Coffman was 22 years old on his birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.