April Fool’s Day was very quiet this year. Our moods are more serious, more reserved. We are hopeful that a change will come soon and we will once again be free to socialize, to touch, to resume our lives.
Until then we are learning to appreciate the freedoms that we have taken for granted. We are learning to be families once again. Our lives and values will have changed. Our ways will be different. Remember that we are all in this together and together we will make it through.
Last Monday night Dale Mattingly came home after 27 days in the hospital, two surgeries and numerous MRIs. He is in need of continued prayers.
Dr. Joel A. Johnson, 64, passed away at his home after a long fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Denette Johnson Johnston. Sandra Robertson Pride was his mother-in-law.
Mitzi Cherie Turley, 43, of Calhoun died March 28. Mitzi was engaged to Bobby Corn. Our thoughts are with Bobby and with Mitzi’s mother Tootsie Turkey and her children.
Happy 93rd birthday to Mildred Vaught.
Emma Watkins was 11 years old.
Other birthdays were George Goodwin, Kelsey Powell, Joe Lee was 9 years old, Sharon Caron.
