Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. The programs will be Addiction 101 and Stocking Your Pantry.
McLean County farmers have begun harvesting; for the most part they are very pleased with the yield.
Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars Football team. They have won their games so far this year. The game Friday night will be a tough one. Go Cougars.
Joe and Tori Hayden celebrated their 5th anniversary.
Aaron Michael and Gena Andrija Wilson have been married 8 years.
Carl Ray and Pat Higgs Jewell had an anniversary last week.
Special Birthday Greetings to Glenola Boyle. Glenola celebrated her 91st birthday.
Allie Cheatham was 20 years old on her special day.
Gates Tichenor was 75 years old on his birthday.
Other birthdays included: Jamen Dant, Diann DeWus, Morgan Scott, Tina Sandefur, Brad Wahl, Martha Gossett Bell, Patty Jefferies.
