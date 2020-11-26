Happy Thanksgiving. Praying that each of you have a fruitful and safe Thanksgiving.
Gail Trogden, step sister to Donna Dant, passed away last Tuesday.
Prayers for the Chris Greenfield and his family. Chris’s girlfriend, Lacey Ann, passed away last Monday night.
Sherrie Jones of Sacramento died November 19 at her Sacramento home. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Johnson of Dixon and Kim Mendoza of Sebree and a grandson, she raised as her own, Bailey Johnson of Beech Grove. Other family included six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a sister, Sharon Towery of Sacramento
Hunters have been busy this hunting season. It is always rewarding to see the photographs of the first-time hunters and their kill.
Tyler Dant got his first buck last Saturday night.
Matthew Wahl shot a 14 point buck a week ago Tuesday night. It has an awesome rack.
Jim Midkiff shot a 11 pointer. Brother Jim had a huge smile.
Cameron Hill “Mr., Buck Master” shot his first buck. Cameron is 10 years old.
Landon Goodwin got his deer last Thursday morning.
Recent birthdays include: Riley Cole Wills. Riley was 11 years old; John Lee; Cheryl Cofman Lorenze; Judy Ward; Mistry Murphy Cook; Roy Dean Ward; Jack Holtzman.
