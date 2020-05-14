Thoughts are with Donna Anderson Griffin. Her sister, Deborah Gayle “Debbie” Anderson Delaino, 61, passed away April 24 at her home in Emerson, Georgia. Their father, Charles Herman Anderson preceded her in death.
This is the week that we are to begin wearing our mask — to help prevent the spread of the virus. You will need to remember which side is the outside of the mask and wear that side to the outside. There are some attractive mask for sale at Stacey’s store in Beech Grove. I have ordered some “fancy” mask from Facebook — they are so thick that it is difficult to breathe through them. Wearing a mask protects the other person more than it protects you. Be safe and protect others.
Chase and Mika Dant celebrated their 6th year anniversary.
Carl Ray and Pat Jewell have been married 36 years.
Amy Baird Larkin’s daughter, Ella was 9 years old.
Trent Galloway was 14 years old.
Benita Phillips celebrated her 79th birthday.
Anna Kate Tanner was 3 years old.
Other birthdays include:
Tiphani Simpson, Rhonda Woosley, Sarah Melton Galloway, Tony Dant Jessica Dant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.