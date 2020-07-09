St Alphonsus Picnic Drive Through is Saturday July 11. Pick u starts at 4 p.m. There will be Chicken and barbecue chicken..
Someone drove their 4-wheeler on the Beech Grove baseball field. There were deep ruts cut into the field.
McLean County issued a State of Emergency due to the flooding that occurred last weekend. Our area received from 6-10 inches of rain — there was lots of flooding of fields and roadways. Many home received damage.
Angel Crowe Badertscher won the Ford die cast from Wards Implement.
Luke Badertscher said that Tuesday was his “good day” at Rough River District Swine Show. Both Chester and Hamp won Reserve breed champions. His duroc and crossbreed won 4th and 5th in their respective classes.
Beech Grove was treated to many fireworks over the 4th holiday. Tony and Sandy Dant had their annual Wrightburg Fireworks celebration. Nathan Ward had a great celebration too.
Lauren and Quinton Sexton and daughters enjoyed a weeks vacation in the Colorado mountains.
Prayers for Larry Keown and Shirley Medley’s mother Ms Emma, 101 years old. Ms. Emma fell and is having issues with her heart. She broke her leg when she fell. Please keep this lady in your prayers.
Prayers are with the family of Richard Jones. Richard passed away. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Brad Witherspoon, 37, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 28 of cancer. He is survived by his wife Brittany Witherspoon, his mother, Belinda (Barry) Witherspoon, his sister Kristen Witherspoon and step brother, Bradley (Allee) Kirtley.
Nathan Allen Eubanks, 38, of Evansville passed away Sunday, June 28. Nathan was a very and talented person. He was a son of Larry Eubanks and grandson of Janice Eubanks.
Quinton Sandefur passed away, Thursday, June 25. He was 41 years old and was a son of Alvin and Sharon Sandefur. There was a Memorial Service on July 4 at the Beech Grove Christian Church. Quinton and his wife, Judenia have a three year old daughter, Olivia. They lived Flowery Branch, Georgia.
Thomas “Troy” Ranburger, 56, of Owensboro died Sunday June 28. He was a son of the Shelia and the late Larry Ranburger. He was a paternal grandson of the late Hershel and Nell Ranburger from Beech Grove. He is survived by his mother, Shelia Myers Ranburger of Owensboro; a sister
Sheena Gonzales.
Anniversary greetings to: Bill and Cathy Jewell Stinnett on their 30th anniversary; Terry and Wayne Scott; Randy and Karen Reynolds Waddell on their 34th anniversary.
Happy 83rd Birthday to Fay Ashby;Dylan Holder was 26 on his special day; Baron Holder was 22.
Other birthday included: Betsy Woosley, Janice Scott, Sherry Houchin Taylor, Christen Sherron Wahl, Anita Thompson, Steve West, Caitlin Griffin, Doug Stewart.
