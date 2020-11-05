This Halloween was definitely one for the books. Our churches and community have lots of great plans for next year.
The county and state are still ranking high on the Covid test. Take care, stay a distance from other, wear your mask. Surely it will get better soon. A lot of people have repeatly said that it would all be over after the election. That surely would be nice if it would out that way. I wonder if that statement would work throughout our nation and all of the countries of the world?
BGs Foodmart celebrated their first year of ownership. Congratulations to the winners of their prizes. Bryan Eblehare won the 46-inch Samsung VHD smart television. David Crisp won the 2nd prize a Michael Kors watch. Diane Coffman won the Ice Tea and Coffee Maker. Gary Evans won the $25 food gift card. Congratulations to each of them and to the owners of BGs.
Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers will meet at the Extension Office at 12 p.m. Nov. 13. Everyone is remined to wear their mask. Members are reminded that it is dues time.
McLean County hosted a drive-in movie Halloween Night. The event was a Myer Creek Park. It was well attended.
John and Rachel Diane Coffman Gieseke celebrated their first anniversary last week.
Birthdays last week included: Amy Jo Keller, Joe Hayden (29), Tori Hayden, Kathryn Young.
