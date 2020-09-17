The benefit Saturday night for Shelly Powell Simon was a huge success. Early on there were a few sprinkles followed by a beautiful double rainbow. We thank everyone that attended and everyone that donated and participated in the event. We ask for prayers for Shelly and her family as she bravely fights her cancer.
Saturdays Bill Mattingly Memorial Antique Tractor Pull on Sept. 12 was really well attended. The event grows each year.
Congratulations to Josh and Tiffany Dant Allison on the birth of their daughter, Karleigh Jo. Karleigh was born September 9. She weighed 9 lb. 9 ounces and was 22 inches long. She has two big sisters.
Happy Birthday to Tommy Fulkerson. It was his 85th birthday.
Ty Gabbard celebrated his 10th birthday.
Landen Capps was 18 years old.
Jeffery Brown was 27 on his special day.
Other getting one year older were: Sharon Sandefur, Alex Sandefur, Rick Wiggins, Zac Dant, Shelia Stewart and Kerrie Stone.
Jacob and Jessica Witherspoon Dant celebrated their 6 years of marriage. They have been together for 11 years. They enjoyed an evening at the Farmer and the Frenchman.
Joe and Mechele Arnold celebrated their 29th anniversary.
Others celebrating their anniversaries were Sonny and Lana Hayden Owens-Burnette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.