Our area was fortunate that last week’s Hurricane Laura was kind to us. The Beech Grove area got about ½ inch rain. Wyman area got about an inch of rain. Too much water to have tractor pulls.
Sarah Hayden Thomas and family survived Hurricane Laura without any issues. They did lose power. Sarah lives about forty miles from Lake Charles, LA where Laura came in.
Hayden Farms of Beech Grove will have pumpkins, mums and tomatoes for Fall 2020.
The Badertscher’s did very well at the Kentucky State Fair. They received Chester Breed Championship Banners as well as the Hampshire Breed Championship Banners, Class Winning Duroc and a 5th in Class Crossbred. Congratulations — well done.
We wish a special Happy Birthday to Mr. Noble Midkiff. It was his 101st birthday.
Brodie Cook was 9 years old on his
