There will be a benefit for Dale Mattingly, “Pulling for Dale” Chicken Sale on March 14. Chickens will sell for $10. Time 12-4 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Calhoun. The Benefit is to help the Mattingly family with medical cost and bills for Dale Mattingly. Dale is at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. He is in ICU fighting with a fungal infection and diabetes. To order contact: Chris Chambers 270-499-0497; Matt Hayden 270-499-2794; Matt Biggett 270-547-0914.
Congratulations to the McLean County Cougar Football Powerlifting Team. They took home 1st Place Overall in both freshmen/sophomore and junior/senior division at Apollo’s Powerlifting in Fridays Competition.
Happy Anniversary to Scott and Shelley Powell Simon on their 18th wedding anniversary.
Jacob Dant celebrated his 40th birthday.
Mitzi Cheatham Murphy was 60 years old.
Bernadine Edwards celebrated her 80th birthday a little earlier than her birthday. She had a party at Calhoun and her special guest was Elvis Presley.
Others celebrating their special days were Donna Dant, Sonny Burnett and Dylan McMahon.
The community is saddened by the tragedy on Possom Trott Road Sunday morning. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call where there were two bodies, a male and a female.
The community’s sympathy and love are with Megan and Wesley Spurrier and their families.
