Our area was treated to beautiful Memorial Day Weather. Some of our area churches were open for church services. Other churches have opted to wait until the first Sunday in June — while others are waiting until later. Many of our area churches have older church members that are concerned about getting out into public and have determined to wait until later.
Congratulations to Connie Greenlee on her success at the Catfish Tournament Saturday at F and F Pay Lakes in Calhoun. Connie caught a 56 1/2 pound flathead catfish.
Congratulations to Chloe Dempsey and Pablo Torres on their beautiful wedding Saturday afternoon, May 23. After their wedding the couple were greeted by their friends as they lined Calhoun Main Street from the church to the Green River. They had a beautiful reception at Farley’s.
True that was not the wedding that the Torres had originally planned but with the Coronavirus other plans had to be made. In 2021 the Torres will have a real celebration.
Little Ann Marie Woosley was born May 21. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Aaron and Claire Warren Woosley.
Happy Birthday to Freda Broadley. Freda celebrated her 85th birthday on May 22.
Other birthdays included Kimberly Jackson, Susan Duncan, Peggy McIntyre Gaddis.
Dale and Cristal Rickard Matthingly celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.
Drew and Brianne Mise McCarty had an anniversary last week.
Steve and Pam Stewart Tucker celebrated their anniversary last week in Alaska.
Kevin and Judy Fee celebrated 22 years of marriage.
Greg and Irene Bryant Longtine celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.
Tommy and Sue Sandefur celebrated their 42nd anniversary.
