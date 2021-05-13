Congratulations to the McLean County Welding team. They placed 1st and will compete in the Kentucky State Fair. High individual honors went to Thomas Tanner.
There will be a Cornhole tournament this Saturday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at the Beech Grove Ballpark. 1st Place will be awarded $100 and 2nd place wins $50. Call Dustin Devine for more information 270-925-8472. Proceeds from the event are for Tony Dant — Dant Strong.
Tony Dant’s trailer was stolen from near Beech Grove May 5, Thursday night. The monetary value is meanness compared to the sentimental value. It was made by Tony’s father before he passed. If you have it leave it abandoned near Beech Grove to remain anonymous. Contact Tony Joe Dant 270-993-9826 or Melissa Riley 270-929-5502.
Happy Anniversary to Quinton and Laurine Scott Sexton. It was their 4th anniversary. They celebrated with a dinner at the Miller House.
Chase and Mika Dant celebrated their 6th anniversary.
Happy Birthday to Benita Phillips. She recently celebrated her 80th birthday.
Sweet Anna Kate Tanner turned 4 years old on Saturday.
Congratulations to Christen Sherren Wahl on her graduation as a nurse practitioner.
Debbie Jennings’s daughter, Makayla Gish Sharp graduated from Southern Illinois University. She became a Juris Doctor graduate.
Congratulations to Cooper Bishop. He graduated from Murray State with a bachelor’s of science in business management and a minor in computer science. Cooper graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors. He is the son of Darrell and Geneva Dant Bishop.
Natalie Dant graduated from University of Southern Illinois with Summa Cum Laude honors. She is the daughter of Scott Dant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.