Summer returns this weekend and hot weather begins.
Downhill Pulling Tractor Pulls will be this weekend. Friday night will be the smaller tractors. They are most often pulled by youngsters. Saturday night will be the Antique tractor pull. The location is 1390 Bazel Young Road, Calhoun — it is off Beulah Church Road in the Beech Grove area. Both pulls begin at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments are available. Downhill Pulling has event every other weekend.
The community’s thoughts are with the family of Woody Pinkston, 74, of Calhoun. He was the son of the late Woodford and Ora Lee Straton Pinkston. He married the former Anna Marie McDaniel in August 1964. He is survived by his wife Anna Pinkston; A daughter Jill Henderson; a son, Neil Pinkston, four grandchildren and one great grandson.
Congratulations to Jessica Blake and Don Pease on their 10th anniversary.
Ten year old Kenzie (daughter of Mika Dant) was 12 years old. She had a “drive through” parade last Saturday.
Little Ella Sexton was three years old.
Ty Hutton Tanner was six years old.
Wyatt West celebrated his 7th birthday.
Other birthdays include Brody Powell; Sharon Payne; Lisa Munoz; Greg Longtine; Lisa Badertscher Baird; Dianna Coffman; Linda Coleman; Tina Howard Underwood, Jesse Ward.
