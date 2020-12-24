It is Christmas Time! It is definitely a different Christmas season. Much of our shopping has been on the internet due to the virus. I am thankful that restaurants are now open. Although I ate out the other night and the restaurant was very crowded. Every table was filled. There was no spacing between the diners. Have a wonderful Christmas! Be safe.
Mika and Chase Dant took their family to the mega caverns. They said that it was an awesome trip. The caverns were lit up. It was definitely w trip that they will repeat.
Congratulations to Bree Schnaz and Bradley Render on the birth of their daughter.
Birthday greetings to: Brett Conrad, Tyler Galloway, Bernie Edwards Miller-Wells, Matthew Ward, Jerry Rager.
Annabella Griffen was two years old.
Parker Ebelhar was four years old.
