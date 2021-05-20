BG Food Mart has new hours. The new hours are Monday — Saturday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Luke Badertscher and Ashley Vaught, both of Wyman community, were on Murray State Dean’s list. Congratulations to Luke and Ashley.
Regan McCarty’s daughter, Addy, in softball sprained her ankle sliding into third. Praying that Addie mends before District Tournament.
Congratulations to Carl Ray and Pat Jewell on their 37th anniversary.
Happy Anniversary to Randy and Mary Beth Jennings Dant. It was their 19th anniversary.
Heath Owens was 34 years old on his birthday.
Tasha Badertscher Lee celebrated her 34th birthday.
Brayden Gish was 16 on Sunday. He got a lot of presents but his best was his new car!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.