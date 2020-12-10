It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Holiday lights brighten the Beech Grove area. Our weather for December has been pleasant.
Everyone is reminded that we are still practicing social distancing. There are several in the community that are very sick with the virus. Our thoughts and love are with those that have lost loved ones. Be sure to wear a mask when around others. Change your mask often. If you wear a mask for several days wash it out. Even better change your mask daily. Wash your hands often.
Alisha Hunt Jennings passed away November 28. Alisha was born March 7, 1959. Her parents were Sylvia (Rightmyer) and the late Freddie Hunt. In 1977 she married Vernon Ray Jennings. Alicia was vice president at Sebree Deposit Bank. She is survived by her husband, Vernon, two daughters, Brandy Bishop (Josh), and Whitney Franklin (Stephen), grandchildren, a brother Gene Hunt (Lori) and her mother, Sylvia Hunt O’Reilly (Tom) of Beech Grove.
Congratulations to Emily and Garrett West on their baby son, Oliver William West. He was born November 29. He weighed 8 pounds 3.2 ounces and was 21 ¼ inches long.
Little Baby Fielden decided to come a little early. He was 7 pounds 1 ounce and 19 ½ inches long. Gabriel Maddox Fielden is the son of Jordan and Katelyn Badertscher Fielden.
Congratulations to Deedra and Billy Lee on their 45 years of marriage.
Kelly Baird had 59 candles on his birthday cake.
Tink Cotton also had 59 candles on his cake.
Jax was 10 years old on Sunday. He is the son of Jessie and Doritha Ward.
Levi McCarty and Denise Montes Jones had birthdays last week.
