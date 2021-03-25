St. Patrick’s Day at the McLean County History Museum was alive with music. Jeanetta Lee Massey and Jeanie Seaymour serenaded the museum with beautiful music from the Victorian era pump organ.
Donald “Don” W. Coleman, 71, of New Palestine IN passed away March 14, 2021. He was born in 1949, the son of the late James Benjamin and Jean Clovis Spain Coleman. Among his survivors are his sister, Glenda Jones. Preceding him in death were his parents his sister Glenda Jones, his brothers Randall and Jimmy Coleman.
Eli Holzhauser had his tonsils removed on Friday.
Matthew Hayden celebrated his 4th birthday at school.
Eddie Dant and Barbara celebrated their 35th anniversary.
Bruce and Catherine Maxwell celebrated their anniversary with a trip.
