Spring officially arrives on March 20. This has definitely been a rainy season.
Jessie and Doritha Ward enjoyed a short but relaxing get away to Orlando, Florida.
Thomas Raymond Sunn of LaPort has passed away. He was a son of Charles Raymond and Cenia Lucille Tomes Sunn. His sister, Joyce Harris preceded him in death. His siblings are Earlene Routan, Jean Middleton and Doug Sunn.
Dale Mattingly had eye surgery Wednesday morning. The surgery was to repair some of the damage from last year.
Brigette Edwards Holtzman was admitted to the hospital again. Her leg continues to hurt and swell.
Jeep Ward celebrated his birthday several days last week. Judy Ward baked a special birthday for him. Afterward they enjoyed fish. Saturday evening he enjoyed a Briar Patch dinner with family members,
Bernadine Edwards’ birthday was last Saturday.
Myla Scott celebrated her 21st birthday. Happy Birthday Myla!
Others with recent birthdays include: Mitzi Cheatham Murphy, Linda Cheatham. Shelby Richard, Linda Ward Dempsey, Joren Danielle Edwards, Summer Rayne Dant, Ray Owens.
